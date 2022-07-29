Harrison Ford's childhood home was recently remodeled and is now for sale for approximately $700,000.

The Ford family lived in the Illinois English Tudor in the 1950s. According to Realtor.com, the house was unavailable between 1970 and 2018 before it sold for $350,000 in February 2019, and then for $600,000 in July 2020. Now the house is for sale again.

Many of the home's original features are still intact, from the hardwood floors to the garage and even the original balcony that was connected to Ford's childhood bedroom.

Ford has starred in countless movies, from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones series to Air Force One and Anchorman 2. The actor ended up dropping out of college and signing contracts with Columbia and Universal, though he became discouraged when he kept landing secondary roles, so he took up carpentry. A few years later he landed roles in American Graffiti and Star Wars, the latter in which he famously played Han Solo.

Inside Harrison Ford's Childhood Home Take a look inside Harrison Ford's childhood home that's currently for sale in Park Ridge, Ill. The $700,000, 2,132-square-foot home still has some of its original features intact.

