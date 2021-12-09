Potterheads have been treated with the first photo from the set of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), HBO Max unveiled a photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who can be seen sitting in what appears to be the Gryffindor common room.

According to The New York Post, this marks the first time that the three actors have been photographed together since the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two premiere in 2011.

It's not just the iconic wizarding trio that will be reuniting.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and filmmaker Chris Columbus are confirmed to appear in the upcoming special, which airs on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," a press release from HBO Max reads.

The special will celebrate the cast and crew from all eight franchise movies, beginning with the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered Nov. 14, 2001.

A source close to production told People that Harry Potter series author, J.K. Rowling, will not be returning for the reunion but will appear in archive footage.

Watch a teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, below.