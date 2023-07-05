Daniel Radcliffe Is Officially Done Playing Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter days are officially over.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about streaming service Max's upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, the former child star made it clear he has no intention of appearing in the new adaptation.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe shared.

Radcliffe added he's "definitely not seeking [a cameo] out in any way."

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it," he continued.

Max is taking on the task of adapting the seven-book series for the screen once again, only this time in a TV show format rather than the movie series that made Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson major stars in the early 2000s.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys said in a statement, according to People.

Rowling is seemingly involved in the project despite the controversy surrounding her anti-trans rhetoric, which original cast members including Radcliffe have publicly denounced.

Meanwhile, as Max dives back into the world of Harry Potter, aiming for a "faithful adaptation" that will see each season of the streaming series cover one book, Radcliffe has moved forward since his wizarding days.

Now, he's a new dad. The actor welcomed a baby with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke in the spring of this year.

Radcliffe recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the baby is a boy.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful, and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe shared of being a parent.

In addition to fatherhood, Radcliffe has continued acting in movies as well as theater. The fourth season of his TBS show, Miracle Workers, is set to premiere July 10.