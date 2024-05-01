Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling’s Statement That She Won’t ‘Forgive’ Him

Daniel Radcliffe has no regrets about being an ally for the LGBTQ+ community and he made sure controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling knows it.

In a new interview with The Atlantic the actor stated firmly, "I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that."

His statement was in response to being asked about Rowling's tweet from Apr. 10 in which she said she refused to forgive Radcliffe and his HP co-star Emma Watson for their support of the LGBTQ+ community.

A Rowling supporter tweeted the disgraced author and wondered if Radcliffe and Watson would be "safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ..." if they made a public apology to her.

"Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces," Rowling ranted in response.

Radcliffe originally made his stance on the subject clear in June 2020 when he released a statement through The Trevor Project in support of the LGBTQ+ community after Rowling went on a transphobic Twitter rant.

"I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something. I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments," he told The Atlantic of his choice to respond.

"And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise," he added.

Radcliffe also told the outlet that he has "no contact" with Rowling and that her refusal to back down from her transphobic views makes him "really sad."

"It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic," he shared.

"Jo, obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life," he said.