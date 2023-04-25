‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Is Officially a Dad and We Feel Old

Daniel Radcliffe is officially a dad! And that means that everyone who grew up watching him as Harry Potter is officially old.

The star's publicist confirmed the happy news to USA Today on Tuesday (April 25). Radcliffe's publicist previously confirmed that he and actress Erin Darke were expecting their first child together in March 2023.

In October 2022, Radcliffe discussed his feelings about potential children with Newsweek and said, "I want my kids, if and when they exist … I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

Radcliffe and Darke met while filming the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and later starred together in an episode of the TBS series Miracle Workers. They've now been together for a decade.

No other information was released about the birth of their first child, but fans are reacting online to the news.

"Yer a father, Harry," one fan joked on Twitter, quoting a famous Hagrid line from the Harry Potter films.

Someone else tweeted similarly, "Daniel Radcliffe and his wife just had a baby, and all I can think of is 'yer a father Harry!'"

Another fan tweeted a video of a studio audience laughing, crying, and jumping as a response to the news.

"We’re really getting old, huh," one person tweeted.

Another fan lamented about growing up, "My first crush had a baby! Congratulations, I guess."

"10yo me is screaming rn," another fan tweeted, summing up how many people feel about the milestone.

And although the name of Radcliffe and Darke's new baby has not been revealed, some fans engaged in some wishful thinking, like one who tweeted, "Omg congratulations to Daniel Radcliffe & his girlfriend just yesterday I used to have a big crush on that little Harry Potter & now I feel so old already, imagine him naming the baby as Albus Severus Potter or Lily Luna Potter."

See more reactions to Daniel Radcliffe becoming a father, below: