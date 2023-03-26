Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Are Expecting Their First Child

Daniel Radcliffe is becoming a dad!

The Harry Potter actor and his girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together. Each of the actor's representatives confirmed that they are expecting after photos of the pair out and about in New York City on Friday (Mar. 24) were published, showing off the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star's growing baby bump.

"Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents," a source close to the couple told The Sun. "They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can't hide her bump anymore."

The couple has kept their relationship private, their last red carpet appearance together was for Radcliffe's film The Lost City, over a year ago.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, where their characters were romantically involved.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe told Entertainment Weekly of meeting the future mother of his child on the set of the film. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

The pair later worked together on the 2016 film Don't Think Twice and Season 3 of Radcliffe's television series, Miracle Workers.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much. We're really happy," Radcliffe told People last year. "We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time."

He continued, "We obviously met on film, and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully, we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."