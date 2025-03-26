Hayley Williams Has a Single, But Pricey, Trick for Adult Acne

Hayley Williams is opening up about her struggle with (and solution for!) adult acne.

Over the years the 36-year-old frontwoman of Paramore has been candid about her issue with acne, something she's struggled with since her early 20s.

In 2023, she told Refinery29 that being insecure about her skin in her younger years was her biggest beauty regret, and just a few years prior she told Racked:

All through my teenage years, it was fine; I’d even go on camera without makeup some days! But then I went to Japan with the guys, I started to fall in love with makeup, and about two years later, my skin went nuts ... I started to have random breakouts, and it made me realize that my body was telling me something. Having acne made me ask questions, so I have a lot of [natural skincare] knowledge now that I wouldn’t have otherwise. Some days, I’m actually thankful for the fact that I’ve had trouble with my skin. Just not every day.

In a playful post shared to her Instagram Story this week, the "Running Out of Time" singer shared a photo of herself wearing a robe and thick face mask.

"[I don't know] I'm starting to think adult acne gives me that certain [je ne sais quoi] I was lacking all along," Williams jokingly wrote in a text overlay.

Hayley Williams' Adult Acne Solution

In the next slide, the musician revealed her expensive yet (according to her) effective acne secret weapon: a luxury $110 face treatment mask.

"This is the mask. She's pricey but lasts forever and helps a lot," Williams wrote, adding, "I have no other acne tips! It's every man for himself out here."

Produced and sold by May Lindstrom Skin, The Problem Solver Warming Correcting Masque promises to brighten skin, heal inflammation, stimulate collagen, treat breakouts and fade hyperpigmentation scars.

On the brand's website the product is described as "a jet-black fusion of indulgent and antioxidant-rich raw cacao, activated bamboo charcoal, soil nutrients, salts, and exotic spices [that] go deep on a mission to reveal your most radiant self."



While adult acne is undoubtedly frustrating and can impact a person's self-image and confidence, there's some good news for Hayley Williams and others who suffer from the skin condition.

Scientific research indicates that adults who experience acne might just retain more youthful-looking skin for much longer than non-acne sufferers. Long story short: Their skin appears to age much slower!

According to the Comprehensive Dermatology Center of Pasadena in California, "typical signs of aging," such as wrinkles and thin skin, tend to appear later in life for people with a history of blemish outbreaks. (We'll spare you the complicated science behind it, but it has something to do with the chromosomes linked to cellular aging.)

So, it's no wonder Hayley looks so damn good!