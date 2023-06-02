Hayley Williams Hints at Taylor Swift Collab After Fan Gifts Her a ‘Speak Now’ Bracelet

The pop collab of our dreams might be on the horizon!

When a fan gifted Hayley Williams a Speak Now-themed Taylor Swift friendship bracelet, the powerhouse Paramore singer appeared to hint at a collaboration with Swift.

"Let me just tell you... This is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear. And that's all I say," Williams says coyly in the fan's viral video.

Watch below:

With the recent announcement that Swift will released a re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), fans immediately began theorizing about what Williams meant.

"OH MY GOSH SHE'S ON BETTER THAN REVENGE WITH A MISERY BUSINESS TWIST. MARK MY WORDS," one fan tweeted.

"WILL SELL EVERYTHING I HAVE FOR BETTER THAN REVENGE FT HAYLEY WILLIAMS," another fan tweeed, while someone else on Twitter declared they would "die for" a Swift-Williams team-up.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7.

Though the original Speak Now had no features and was entirely self-written, fans' theories could be correct. Swift's Red and Fearless re-recordings include features on special vault tracks, such as Keith Urban's appearance on "That's When" off Fearless (Taylor's Version).

One fan on Twitter noted that even if Williams appears on the new version of Speak Now, the album will remain solo-written since a song from Red (Taylor's Version) featuring Phoebe Bridgers is the same way.

Williams once admitted in an Instagram Story that Speak Now is her favorite Swift era. Williams and the rest of Paramore even helped Swift kick off her massive Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023.

The two pop stars have been good friends for years, and both got their start as singer-songwriters in Nashville around the same time.

Plus, if fans are correct, who better to potentially feature on a new version of "Better Than Revenge" than the woman who's responsible for the iconic revenge track "Misery Business?"