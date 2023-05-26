Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Team Up for Good Pop ‘Karma’ on Remix, Fans Are Obsessed

The surprise remix of Taylor Swift's "Karma" has arrived, featuring Ice Spice, and it's just as magical as it sounds.

The song arrived along with an official visualizer Friday (May 26), which fans are already hoping means a music video is on the way.

The song is part of Swift's deluxe version of her Midnights album, dubbed the "Til Dawn" edition. The expanded project also includes an extended version of "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey, among other special treats for fans.

Ice Spice, a longtime Swiftie herself, hopped on "Karma" to deliver a rap verse comparing karma to "a fire in your house" and "a beauty, winning that pageant," all while Swift's breathy background vocals support the glittering production.

The "Boy's a Liar" rapper infused the song with ad-libs throughout the rest of the track, adding a casual "facts" and harmonizing with Swift.

Watch Taylor Swift & Ice Spice's "Karma" Official Visualizer:

Swift announced the remix in a tweet Wednesday (May 24).

Many fans expressed their excitement about the collaboration after Swift dropped the news.

However, the announcement also drew backlash from fans due to Swift's rumored new boyfriend Matty Healy's past offensive comments about Ice Spice on a recent podcast episode.

See fan reactions to Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's "Karma" remix, below:

