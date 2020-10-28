Hayley Williams Wants Her Haters To Know Why Paramore Only Has Three Original Band Members Left

Hayley Williams revealed the reason why Paramore only has three of its original members left in the alternative rock band.

On Wednesday (October 28), the "Leave It Alone" singer seemingly tweeted about a former band member and the reason why there are only three members remaining.

"There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me," she began.

"Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore," she continued.

"To Paramore's LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian I am talkin' straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved," she concluded, while mentioning her creative director for her Good Dye Young company.

After her followers began questioning what prompted the tweets, a handful of fans shared an alleged Facebook screenshot from former Paramore guitarist Josh Farro, in which he apparently called homosexuality a perversion and compared it to pedophilia.

Josh exited the group on December 18, 2010, alongside his brother, Zac Farro. Zac returned to the band in 2016 and is the current drummer.

