Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases Solo Music Coming in January

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will be debuting new solo material next month.

The big announcement came on Friday (December 27) when the singer thanked fans for their birthday wishes after celebrating her 31st birthday earlier in the day.

"I'm putting out some new music next year," she revealed. "With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."

Paramore released their most recent album, After Laughter, in 2017 to critical acclaim. Although the band's last show was in 2018 before their break, Williams recently clarified in a social media post that the band does not have any plans to break up anytime soon.

Earlier this month, the band posted a retrospective Instagram post, fans were left worrying that the band was headed towards a breakup. “New [emotional] holiday post before we sign off!” she shared on her personal Instagram account's story. “No, it’s not a breakup announcement, weirdos.”

This marks the first time Williams will release solo music that is not a feature on another artist's song. She previously collaborated on "Stay The Night" with Zedd, the 2010 hit "Airplanes" alongside B.O.B., among other songs with primarily rock and alternative artists.

See her full message, below.