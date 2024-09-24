Heinz Ketchup Creates Sneaky Ways to Know if Restaurants Are Faking it

You grab a Heinz ketchup bottle off the table at the restaurant, pour or squirt the red condiment onto your plate to dip your French fries, and with one bite you know you're eating a cheap brand of ketchup.

If this hasn't ever happened to you I'm sure you've heard the rumors that restaurants fill-up Heinz bottles with less expensive ketchup brands to save money.

I've actually experienced it. This total and complete letdown of using fake Heinz ketchup ruins the fries or burger. I remember the first time it happened I thought maybe it just went bad or something. The server literally told me they just use Heinz bottles because it looks better.

Heinz knows this has been happening in small restaurants for a long time and is cracking down on counterfeiters with a foolproof way, besides our palate, to know if the restaurant is trying to dupe us.

According to the Contagious website, Heinz has two ways.

According to the Indy 100 website, Heinz has a design on its ketchup bottles to catch people refilling them with off-brand sauces. The red border of the Heinz sticker matches the exact color of genuine Heinz ketchup. Heinz literally uses the exact shade of Pantone red.

If the label doesn’t match the sauce in the bottle, it’s not authentic Heinz.

The problem with this method is it's not worldwide, yet. So the second way is on Instagram.

Heinz has launched an Instagram filter for verification. Simply compare the filter to the ketchup you're using.

When it comes to ketchup you get what you pay for for many of us. While some may not care, those of us that do know the difference now have proof beyond our taste buds.

