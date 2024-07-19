The Internet Discovers That Hello Kitty Isn’t Actually a Cat

The world will never be viewed the same way... Hello Kitty is not a cat, she's actually a girl.

Despite it being public knowledge for several years, thousands of people just discovered that the beloved Sanrio character is actually a little girl and she even owns a cat, Charmmy.

The major revelation went viral on social media when The Today Show posted a video with surprising facts about the cherished cartoon-like character in honor of her upcoming 50th anniversary, as she was created back in 1974.

Director of Retail Business Development at Sanrio reminded host Savannah Sellers that Hello Kitty is a little girl whose real name is Kitty White and is a little girl who was born in the suburbs of London (and walks on two legs unlike her kitten, who does share striking similarities and resemblance to her).

The major news first went viral in 2015 when Hello Kitty had her very own museum exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. Even the exhibit's curator, Christine R. Yano, also believed that she was a cat.

“That’s one correction Sanrio made for my script for the show. Hello Kitty is not a cat. She’s a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend. But she is not a cat,” she explained to The Los Angeles Times. “She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature. She does have a pet cat of her own, however, and it’s called Charmmy Kitty.”

https://x.com/TODAYshow/status/1813989556821381159

Naturally, the internet and social media were outraged by the news. Thousands of tweets, Instagram Stories and comments were posted questioning why someone would make this major decision. This news also left us with a handful of unanswered questions: Why do her and her cat look alike? Why not be straightforward with her species? Why does she have kitty in her name to begin with? Why does she have feline-like whiskers? Is she just wearing a costume?

See social media reactions to the earth shattering news, below.