Here’s Your Top 20 Road Rage Cities List

Let's get right to it.

Even though your top 20 cities with road age issues are spread out around the United States, one state has the most cities on the list.

Hello, Texas.

According to CNN Health, road rage incidents have surged 500% since 2016. Clearly, we have some frustrated drivers on the road, and maybe you have had your moments, even if they didn't result in more than giving you a headache and even a sore throat from yelling.

Who hasn't flipped the bird or at least thought about it? Some cities are worse than others, and it shouldn't be too surprising that larger cities with more traffic reign supreme on this list.

However, it's not the largest that are the worst.

According to the Angel Reyes and Associates website, Houston, Texas, is the road rage capital of the country.

The study analyzed commute length and dissatisfaction in the biggest commuting cities in the US, as well as violent road incidents, from reckless driving to hit-and-runs and shootings.

Aggressive or violent motorists range from verbal insults to physical violence. According to Angel Reyes and Associates, road rage isn't always caused because of another person. It involves traffic, weather, construction, and a person's own anxiety levels at the time.

Here are your top 20 road rage cities where Texas has the most cities.

  1. Houston, Texas
  2. Los Angeles, California
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Nashville, Tennessee
  5. Miami, Florida
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. Atlanta, Georgia
  8. Detroit, Michigan
  9. New York, New York
  10. Boston, Massachusetts
  11. Seattle, Washington
  12. Aurora, Colorado
  13. Austin, Texas
  14. Dallas, Texas
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. Tacoma, Washington
  17. Charlotte, North Carolina
  18. Washington, D.C.
  19. Arlington, Texas
  20. Phoenix, Arizona

