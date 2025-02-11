Eagles Fan Caught Stabbing Patrick Mahomes Voodoo Doll at Super Bowl (VIDEO)

There may be a witchy explanation for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' underwhelming Super Bowl 59 performance on Sunday (Feb. 9).

In a viral video that seemingly originated on Reddit, a woman wearing Philadelphia Eagles green was caught on camera repeatedly stabbing a Mahomes voodoo doll with a pin in the stands during the Super Bowl game.

"The woman in front of me at the Super Bowl was doing this for most of the plays. But we won because of it!" the person who posted the video on Reddit alleged.

The move was on brand for New Orleans, where the big game took place, thanks to its long history with voodoo.

Since the traditions of West African slaves and Haitian immigrants intertwined with Catholicism, voodoo has been a well-known part of New Orleans culture, according to the city's tourism website.

According to Oxford Languages, voodoo dolls are "a small model in the likeness of a particular person, said to be used in spells in which injury done to the model is suffered by the person it represents."

In this case, it seems the woman's hex might have worked since Mahomes ended Super Bowl 59 with a quarterback rating of 11.4, the second-lowest of his entire career, per The Daily Mail.

He also threw two interceptions, one of which ended in a touchdown for Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean, who was also celebrating his birthday.

The Eagles won Super Bowl 59 with a score of 40-22 over the Chiefs after leading against the latter with zero points for the majority of the game.

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back," Mahomes tweeted on Feb. 9 after the loss.