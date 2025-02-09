Celebrities attending the 2025 Super Bowl are already giving us watching at home major FOMO.

Super Bowl 59 kicks off at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. tonight (Feb. 9).

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are vying for an unprecedented third consecutive championship, while the Philadelphia Eagles, bolstered by the return of veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, aim to reclaim the title they last contested two years ago.

The Halftime Show promises an electrifying performance by Kendrick Lamar, with special guest SZA.

The event has drawn a star-studded roster of attendees. Taylor Swift, in support of her Chiefs' tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, is anticipated to host a VIP suite.

Other celebrities in attendance include actor Kevin Costner, as well as rapper Flavor Flav.

Other notable attendees include Apple CEO Tim Cook and R&B-pop star Tinashe.

In a historic first, President Donald Trump is also attending the big game tonight, marking the first time a sitting president has been present at a live Super Bowl.

As the nation tunes in for this grand spectacle, the convergence of athletic prowess and star power ensures that the 2025 Super Bowl will be a memorable event for fans across the globe.

Last year's attendees included some of Swift's famous friends such as Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively. Former Halftime Show headliner Lady Gaga was in the audience as well as actor Paul Rudd and his son, Jack.