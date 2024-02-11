The big game has finally arrived!

On Sunday (Feb. 11) The 2024 Super Bowl LVIII took place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Although the kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers doesn't take place until 6:30 PM ET, celebrities arrived early to claim their seats and luxury sky boxes.

Taylor Swift arrived at the stadium to support her boyfriend, Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Lively and Swift arrived in the team's signature red and white colors.

National Anthem singer and country superstar Reba McEntire hit the celebrity Super Bowl red carpet ahead of her performance. Marvel actor Paul Rudd and his son Jack are attending the big game together and have frequented football games together over the years. NFL royalty also attended the big game, including Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

See all of the stars at the 2024 Super Bowl, below.