Final Social Media Video of Missing Paralympian Sam Ruddock in Vegas Poses More Questions

British Paralympian Sam Ruddock has been reported missing in Las Vegas.

The athlete, who competes in cycling and shotput, reportedly flew to Sin City from the U.K. for the first time on April 13 to attend WWE WrestleMania.

According to BBC, however, Ruddock's friends and family last heard from him on April 16.

Las Vegas police are now treating his disappearance as a missing persons case.

Ruddock's friend Lucy Earl told the outlet that his disappearance is "really, really out of character."

She also said that Ruddock, 35, had not "been in quite the right head space" lately.

"He flew on the 13th, I've got confirmation that he landed. I absolutely know Sam was in Vegas, the concerning part is he went silent from the 16th and because he is such a big presence on social media, people were quite fast to notice," Hatton said, according to Sky News.

Fran Ruddock, Sam's mother, found out her son was supposed to be staying at a hostel in Vegas, but when she contacted the business, the hostel informed her that Sam had had not checked out when he was supposed to.

Fran also told BBC that her son is "very sociable" and pleaded with anyone who has information to contact the Vegas authorities.

"Anything at all to piece together the gaps," she added to BBC.

Ruddock, who has cerebral palsy, last posted to social media via Instagram on April 16, where he shared a video that appears to be of him riding around in a convertible Austin-Healey with a man named Steve in Las Vegas.

It's unclear what Steve's relationship to Ruddock is, but it appears the two men only recently met each other.

Ruddock last competed at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.