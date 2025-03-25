Will A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read get a second season on Max?

Accused of killing her boyfriend, Karen Read is set to be tried again on April 1.

She faces charges that she purposefully backed her car into her boyfriend in 2022, resulting in his death.

The three-night Investigation Discovery docuseries A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, which began streaming on March 17, offers an exclusive look inside her first trial, including its surprising outcome.

But with Read scheduled for another trial in the upcoming weeks, will the docuseries receive a second part? Here's what we know.

Accusations Against Karen Read Explained

Karen Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a heavy night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors claim an angry Read hit O'Keefe and left him to die in a blizzard after the two got into a fight.

Her defense team, however, alleges the former college professor was framed after O'Keefe was involved in an altercation inside the home of a fellow police officer, dragged outside and left in the snow to die from hypothermia.

Was Karen Read Found Guilty or Not Guilty?

Karen Read's attorneys, and viewers of the docuseries, were stunned after her first trial ended in a mistrial on July 1, 2024 due to a hung (deadlocked) jury.

Read's defense was dealt a blow after a judge recently dismissed her request to have a second trial delayed by a few weeks.

According to WBZ, personal text and online messages between Read and avid supporter and blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney could be used as evidence in the upcoming trial.

It's so far unclear if A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read will receive a second season or series covering Read's second trial, as there has been no word if cameras will be on hand to capture it.

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is now streaming on Max.

