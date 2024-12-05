Travis Kelce Admits He and Patrick Mahomes Aren’t ‘On the Same Page’ This Season

Travis Kelce is keeping it real regarding his on-field relationship with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On an episode of New Heights, Jason's podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star admitted he and Mahomes aren't connecting on the field this year the same way they have in previous seasons.

“I’m just not on the same page as Pat [Mahomes]. It can get frustrating. It can get f---ing frustrating. That’s for damn sure," he said following the Chiefs' narrow victory over the Last Vegas Raiders last week.

“Where I take a lot of pride is once we get in that red zone, man. Once we get in that red zone, man, I get a little hungrier and right now, for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way in the end zone," Travis continued.



Taylor Swift's main squeeze reflected on the game against the raiders, saying: "They had a good understanding of what we were trying to do and how to stop us and how to slow us down."

"They eliminated a lot of the big-time plays that we had. On top of that, [they kept] us out of the end zone. That was the biggest thing for me," he added.

Jason, who formerly played for the Philadelphia Eagles, tried to comfort his brother.

"I know you hold yourself to a really high standard. I think you’re being a little hard on yourself," the retired athlete said.



According to ESPN, the tight end has only scored two touchdowns in 12 games this season.



Despite Travis' critiques of his own performance, the Chiefs have had an outstanding year so far, winning 11 out of 12 games.