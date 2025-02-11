Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Future a Mystery Following Shock Super Bowl Loss

Following the Chiefs' disappointing 2025 Super Bowl loss, Patrick Mahomes expressed his concerns about whether or not teammate Travis Kelce will return next season.



The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 Sunday (Feb. 9).

While speaking to reporters after the game, Mahomes was asked if he had talked to Kelce about his future with the Chiefs next season.

Mahomes said he'll "let Travis make that decision on his own," adding Kelce deserves a break after a grueling season.

"He's given so much to this team and to the NFL. And he's been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. And he knows he still has a lot of football left in him," the quarterback told reporters.

Mahones noted Kelce's return will likely depend on "whether he wants to put in that grind" again and dedicate his time and energy to the game.

The athlete also praised his friend, saying that his three Super Bowl wins make him a "gold jacket guy" and "first-ballot Hall of Famer."

"But I know he still has a love for the game and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own," Mahomes added.

The day before the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift's main squeeze said he was the "happiest" he's ever been.

"I think I found it all. I just gotta, you know, keep it all. I absolutely love where I am in life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m enjoying coming in to work and what I do for a profession in my career. And I have an unbelievable support of family and friends who are chasing me down here for yet another Super Bowl,” Kelce said in an interview with Westwood One Sports Saturday (Feb. 8).

