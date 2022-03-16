‘Home Shopping Network’ Icon Marilyn Miglin Dead at 83

Marilyn Miglin, beauty industry icon, "Queen of Makeovers" and host of the Home Shopping Network, has died. She was 83.

According to her website, Miglin died Monday, March 16, surrounded by family. At her request, no service will be held.

TMZ reports Miglin passed away after experiencing complications of a stroke. She leaves behind two adult children.

Miglin was known as one of Chicago's leading ladies when it came to beauty trends and fashion finds. She rose to fame as the host of the televised Home Shopping Network, holding the position for over 25 years.

In 1963, Miglin launched her own beauty company called Marylin Miglin Cosmetics, which became a blooming empire for all things beauty, skincare and makeup. Her beauty empire landed her on the list of America's top 500 female business owners and was once valued at $50 million.

Miglin was the wife of real estate tycoon Lee Miglin. She was thrust into the national limelight in 1997 when Andrew Cunanan murdered her husband.

Lee was 72 when he was found beaten and stabbed to death in their Gold Coast home garage. Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cunanan, who would commit two more murders, including fashion designer Gianni Versace, before dying of suicide in a Miami houseboat.

Miglin was known for her activism for burn survivors. She was a frequent visitor at the University of Illinois Craniofacial Center. As a result, the City of Chicago proclaimed April 15 as Marilyn Miglin Day.