6 Fascinating Reasons Why Homes Historically Had Two Doors

When you see houses with two front doors, do you assume they're duplexes or two-family homes, don't you?

Historically speaking, that wasn't the case at all. I had no idea until an architect friend filled me in, and personally, it's quite fascinating.

Doors Red Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

You can find these homes with two doors all over the country, and today, it's a pretty good chance they are now two-family homes turned into homes with several apartments.

However, let's go back to the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries, where, according to Family Handyman and The Spruce, there are six reasons homes originally were built with two doors.

(Sarnico, Italy) - two wooden doors Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

DEATH DOOR

In some cases, one door was reserved for the dead, lying in repose in the front parlor, and was only used when someone passed away.

SYMMETRY

Symmetrical homes were a trend that stuck around for a long time, and that style was all about balance and design. These rules were quite rigid according to The Craftsman Blog, and two doors were more pleasing, balanced, and added that perfect symmetry.

APPEARANCES

Simply put, more than one door looked like you had a home with more rooms.

HOUSEHOLD FUNCTION

Each door was a separate entrance into the home, with one of the doors being the entrance to the more formal side of the house for parties or important meetings. The other was used for day-to-day living.

Also, if the family had servants, the owners of the home used the right side while servants used the left door.

TEMPERATURE REGULATION

Most homes had one single hallway that stretched the length of the house. However, if you opened the front door, you could send a wind tunnel of hot air or cold air through the house, so two doors helped keep homes temperature-friendly no matter what time of year.

BUDGETARY

Many single-family homes with two front doors did it for budgetary reasons.

Glass was quite expensive, and having it shipped from Europe or literally made onsite in America was not doable, especially since making glass was a specialty trade. That second door was the cheaper alternative since doors don't use nearly as much glass as windows.

Kind of cool to know, don't you think?

