These 12 Jobs Have the Most Deaths Each Year

There is a work-related death every 96 minutes, and these 12 jobs have the most.

That's a wild statistic.

You've seen or heard of those signs telling employees how many days it's been since an employee was injured. Obviously, those signs are all about promoting safety in the workplace when working in a job with a higher-than-normal risk for injury and death.

Whether it's hazardous working conditions, working with heavy equipment, physically demanding jobs that are labor-intensive, or jobs that can expose employees to harmful substances, work injuries will happen and can even be fatal.

According to the Visual Capitalist website, the United States sees nearly 5,500 fatalities each year, making these jobs the most dangerous in the country, with a worker dying every 96 minutes from a work-related injury.

Logging

Roofers

Fishing

Hunting

Construction

Steel Workers

Flight Engineers

Airflight Pilots

Delivery and Truck Drivers

On-the-Road Sales

Underground Mining Machine Operators

Electrical Power Line Workers

These stats don't even include the number of minor and major on-the-job injuries.

According to Forbes Magazine, under the workers’ compensation laws across most of the country, employees don't even need to prove employer negligence to receive payment for injuries while working. This includes payments for not just lost wages if you have to take time off, but medical bills as well.

While most of these jobs see fewer than 100 deaths annually, roofers see more than 100 deaths each year, while delivery and truck drivers see more than 1,000 deaths annually, according to Forbes Magazine.

