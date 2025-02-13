Honking Your Horn, Especially in These 10 States, Can Cost You

To honk or not to honk. That is the question that could affect your wallet.

Do you take advantage of your horn when that annoying driver in front of you doesn't move for several seconds after the light turns green? I start with the friendly tap-tap, but if that doesn't work with this distracted driver, I hold my horn down and probably look frustrated in the process.

While a driver who doesn't move after the traffic signal turns green is considered a safety issue, apparently, there are cases where you may feel it's okay to honk, but it's legally not.

What about when someone pulls out in front of you? If they're about to hit you, then yes, but if they just caused you to slow down but you were never really in any danger of an accident, then no.

Hmmmm, that seems subjective.

Did you know you can get a ticket for honking at someone who is driving too slowly? Come on now, really? That seems legit because slow drivers are unpredictable with their stop-and-go, as well as their speed.

According to The Sun website, to honk or not to honk, for the most part, comes down to what that nearby policeman decides to do if you honk. But there are some pretty cut-and-dry rules.

Even someone who slows down getting on the on-ramp to a highway is in the right, and your honking isn't.

According to the Defensive Driving website, here's when we can and can't use our horns legally.

WHEN IT'S OKAY TO HONK

To alert a driver who is about to hit you To alert a pedestrian when they are in danger To alert another car at a traffic signal

WHEN IT'S NOT OKAY TO HONK

To grab someone's attention to say hello To express anger or annoyance For fun

According to the Boss Horn website, these states are the most strict.

Hawaii

California

Alaska

Colorado

Oregon

Arkansas

New York

Texas

Ohio

Illinois

Happy honking when it's legal, that is.

