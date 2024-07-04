Yes, You Do Have to Actually Wash Your Dishwasher

You know when you're washing your hair and the shampoo runs down your back? Meanwhile, your feet are standing in all the shampoo lather and soapy bubbles as it all flows down the drain.

Just like we still wash our feet, our back, and our legs (at least I hope you do), you have to wash your dishwasher even though it sounds counterintuitive. After all, when we open our dishwasher after a cycle the smell of clean wafts out and our dishes and silverware are spotless and shiny so why wouldn't the dishwasher itself be just as pristine?

According to Good Housekeeping, over time our dishwashers are actually harboring build-up of grossness and that's on our dishes whether it seems like it or not. As a matter of fact, bacteria and mold slowly build up with each wash.

Bits of food, grease, undissolved detergent, and water minerals can build up on the dishwasher's filter, interior walls, and even clog the spray arms. So, not only are your dishes not being cleaned, they might be getting even dirtier after a cycle in a gunky dishwasher — likely in the form of spots and film on glassware, dinnerware and flatware.

Here are two super easy ways to clean your dishwasher that take zero time or effort on your part according to the Today Show.

VINEGAR

Simply put one cup of white vinegar in a container on the top rack and run a short, hot cycle. That's it to wash away grease, grime, and musty odors.

BAKING SODA

Simply sprinkle a cup on the bottom of the dishwasher then run a short, hot cycle. The dishwasher will be fresh-smelling and have a brightened, stain-free interior.

Before you do either of these, always make sure there isn't any food debris on the bottom, which you should actually clean out after each cycle according to Good Housekeeping.

Also, according to the Today Show we should all be cleaning our dishwasher filter three times a year. Just remove the bottom dish rack and you'll find the filter under the spray arm. Just remove it, run it under hot water, and put it back.

Fast Housing: Countdown to the USA's Best State for Home Sales AgentAdvice.com , a partner to the real estate community, recently crunched data from Zillow, to determine which states are the fastest and easiest markets to sell a home. (some states were excluded as not enough data was available). Let's countdown to the Nation's Fastest and Easiest State for Home Sales. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow