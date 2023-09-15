Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Separate After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced that they will be going their separate ways.

The couple released a statement to People, where they shared that the decision to end their relationship was so they could experience "individual growth."

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement began.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," it continued.

The statement was signed by both Jackman and Deborra-Lee and noted that it would be the only one that either of them will make in regard to their separation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jackman and Deborra-Lee met in 1995 when they both acted in the Australian series, Corelli. The couple then got married in 1996 and has since welcomed two children.

Their first child, a son named Oscar, was born in 2000. Five years later in 2005, they welcomed their daughter, Ava.

Despite announcing their separation, the couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April.

In a post to his Instagram account, Jackman shared that he loved his wife and his family very much.

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart," the post said.