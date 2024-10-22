You Can Now Buy a Human-Sized Dog Bed at Costco

Ever wished you could curl up in a super-soft bed with built-in pillows like your comfy pooch?

Costco is making that dream come true with a new human-sized dog bed from Plufl.

A Costco video creator posted about the viral dog beds for humans on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 20).

"First dog bed for humans is at Costco! I remember seeing these at shark tank! I don’t have a dog myself but I would lay in here for relaxing and watching a movie any day!! It’s so soft and cozy!! This is next level! What do we think? Are you buying one?" the creator wrote in the caption of the post.

"This is glorious and I don’t even have a dog," one person commented on the post.

"I can lay by the fire with my pup, lol," another person agreed.

"Furries are gonna go crazy for this one," someone else joked.

The plush dog bed for people to enjoy was first featured on Shark Tank in October 2023 when creators Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman requested $200,000 for 10 percent of their business.

"If you work like a dog, why not sleep like one?" they pitched, adding that they are trying to build a "napping empire."

The two men ended up in a deal for $200,000 for 20 percent of their business with sharks Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner.

Plufl brags on their website that the beds provide an "out-of-the-world napping experience."

Some of the features include a 360° pillow that "alleviates tension," plus a soft feel that's designed to "reduce stress."

It also features an orthopedic memory foam base and is supposedly easily transportable thanks to handles that make the bed foldable.

Even better, it's machine washable.