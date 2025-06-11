No, TSA Won’t Accept Your Costco Card—Here’s What You Actually Need to Travel

Planning to fly somewhere soon? The TSA has an important message for you—and it’s kind of hilarious.

In a new PSA that feels almost personal, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding air travelers that no, your beloved Costco membership card doesn’t count as a government-issued REAL ID, and it won't get you through your airport's security checkpoint. Sorry!

“We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person, but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not,” the TSA announced in a message on Facebook.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts about the TSA's message.

“So, you’re saying we should bring you a chicken?” one commenter joked, while another asked, “What about a Blockbuster card?”

What Identification Do You Need to Be Able to Fly?

Starting May 7, 2025, all domestic U.S. travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state ID or other acceptable form of ID (such as a passport) at airport TSA checkpoints.

REAL IDs meet heightened federal security standards, which were passed into law under the REAL ID Act of 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

If you’re in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont or Washington, you may also use an Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings.

Not Sure If You Have a REAL ID?

Check the top corner of your driver’s license or ID. If it doesn’t have a gold or black star, it’s likely not REAL ID-approved.

Still confused? Visit the Department of Homeland Security website for more details—just don’t bring your Costco card to the airport. It won't help you!