Seven Common Mistakes That Will Delay Your Passport Application

It may seem straightforward when it's time to renew your passport or get a new one. But is it? Sometimes, yes, and sometimes, no.

I thought I could renew online and just upload my necessary paperwork until I realized having a name change voids that process and everything must be done in person. This was AFTER I started the process.

In reality, just like the DMV, it's amazing how you think you have everything in order and then, boom, let the hassles begin.

According to the MSN website, tiny details can often delay the passport process, which could alter your travel plans or cost you time and money.

So, let's get to it. According to the Huff Post, these are the most common mistakes or issues to look out for.

HAS YOUR SIGNATURE CHANGED SINCE YOUR LAST PASSPORT?

Ugh can you imagine getting turned down because your signature has changed?

Sometimes people sign their old passport with a dramatic signature, and 10 years later sign their new passport with a different, more subdued type of signature. If there is a radical difference in signature styles, the Department of State may flag the application.

The best thing to do is make a note that your signature is different and show proof of that on a current ID, like your driver's license.

E-SIGNATURES ARE NOT ALLOWED

Then what's the point of the online process, you ask? While it gets things moving, you still have to print everything with an actual signature and mail everything in with your old passport book or whatever else is part of your application process.

OH, and only use blue or black ink, or your signature won't be accepted.

YOUR PASSPORT PHOTO ISN'T ACCEPTED

This is a tough one because even though a legit store, pharmacy, or facility can take your passport photos, it doesn't mean the employee took one that meets the government's standards.

The head must be centered and not too large or small, and the photo shouldn’t be of poor quality, with blurriness, graininess, overexposure, etc. Other guidelines pertain to eyeglasses, head coverings, filters, and facial expressions. It’s important to keep your expression neutral in your passport photo. YOUR CHECK IS FOR THE WRONG AMOUNT Did you forget to include any extra processing fees or the passport card fee? For example, just because an adult passport costs $130, you may owe a different amount for various reasons. PROPER NAME CHANGE DOCUMENTATION IS MISSING Even if your name change is several years old, you may still have to provide an original birth certificate, marriage certificate, divorce certificate, or court order. And is your middle name part of some materials but not others, or was it used on a previous passport? The applicant left off their middle name, changed the middle name to an initial or vice versa, entered an entirely different name, or left off the suffix that was on their most recently issued passport, etc. DID YOU INCLUDE YOUR OLD PASSPORT AND/OR CARD? Make sure these items are with your renewal package. If you've lost either of these items, or maybe you didn't even realize you were given a passport card, the government will have to go through additional steps before they grant you a passport. DON'T FILL OUT YOUR APPLICATION BY HAND While this is allowed, the number of mistakes that can happen trying to read your handwriting is too common and not worth it.

