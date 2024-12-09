Wearing Red When You Travel Can Come With Secret Perks

Do you remember the last time you traveled through an airport, through security, dealt with long lines, or waited and roamed during layovers? Sometimes, it's smooth, and sometimes, it's chaotic, but there's always a bit of stress involved.

Airports are a thing, whether you end up with an unexpected gate change, lost luggage, or unfriendly travelers. Anything we can do to limit anxiety is a plus.

Traveling is a thing, whether by train, plane, or automobile. So whether you're en route or at your hotel, maybe this tip will help.

Have you ever considered wearing red each time you travel? According to the website Airplane Tips, including red in your wardrobe choice is key, from casual, comfy travel clothes to business attire.

READ ON: The U.K. Will Now Electronically Monitor U.S. Tourists

Studies have always shown that red is considered a power color, with people perceived as more attractive or confident. According to the NY Post, that often translates to preferential treatment. Something dubbed the Red Dress Effect refers to the attractiveness men see when women wear red, although it works for any red clothing on anyone.

In this case, when traveling through airports and on airplanes, it's a stimulating color that can give you an edge when going through security lines or catching flight attendants' attention, albeit subliminally.

Maybe even extra perks like extra food or upgrades.

Red warrants attention, and humans naturally respond to it, even inadvertently, when we see it.

According to Airplane Tips, airline staff are more likely to treat passengers dressed in red with extra care and attention, subconsciously perceiving passengers in red as more important or of higher status.

From a splash of red to an entire outfit, try wearing red and see what science-based positive things may happen if you're not a jerk while traveling.

Best Musical Movies Adapted From Theater As the world braces for the "Wicked" movie, Stacker compiled Metacritic and IMDb data to rank the best movie musicals based on stage productions. Gallery Credit: MB Boucai