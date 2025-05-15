You Can Live in Germany For a Year While Looking for a Job There

What do you think? If you've ever dreamed of living and working overseas, like in Germany, then this is an incredible opportunity to go for. It's only been available for a year now, too.

You may be a United States citizen, but thanks to the Chancenkarte or Opportunity Card, you can travel and stay in Germany for up to one year to look for work.

According to the website on German visas, once you find a job, you then apply for a work permit that gives you full residence without dealing with any U.S. paperwork. Very often, your new employer will assist you with all of that, and then you can live in Germany for as long as you want.

Stylized map of Germany. Getty Images loading...

Qualifications

You are a third-country national who needs a visa to enter the country.

You have a minimum of five years of experience in your related profession.

You have enough financial resources to support your stay in Germany.

You have proof of completed academic or vocational training.

Your qualifications are recognized in Germany or are equivalent to a diploma received in the country.

You then print out your application as well as submit it online, gather the rest of the necessary paperwork, and go to your local German consulate. You need an appointment for this visit, so schedule it weeks in advance since it can take that long to get one.

If you're approved, then start packing!

During that time, you’re required to actively look for employment if you want to continue your stay. Please keep in mind that as soon as you enter the country you must register your temporary address in Germany at your local registration office (Einwohnermeldeamt).

Click here to start the process and see everything you need to hopefully get approved.

How Many of These Iconic Mall Food Court Restaurants Do You Remember? From retro favorites to the icons that are still serving customers today, take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of the most iconic mall food court restaurants of the '80s and '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy