Woman Devastated After Husband Tells Her He ‘Deserves Better,’ Wants Her to ‘Be Quiet’

A woman on Reddit received some tough advice after she shared details regarding a recent argument between her and her husband.

"My husband was doing something for work on his phone earlier and I left him alone. An hour or so passed and our kids woke up and he started talking to them and playing. I had a short conversation with him and then later I asked a quick question and he blew up on me and told me I was bothering him," she wrote.

"He got an attitude and went upstairs for over an hour, then he got the kids and took them upstairs for 30 [minutes] and didn’t speak to me. He brought them back down and didn’t say a word to me. Just acted like I wasn’t there. He didn’t speak to me for a few hours," the woman continued.

When she tried to have a conversation with him later, he brushed her off.

"I went to the kitchen and asked if he wanted dinner. He said 'I’m good,' I asked 'What did I do wrong?' He raised his voice and said 'You’re always bothering me, you should just be quiet sometimes!' Then calls me a psychopath. I never raised my voice but I said 'I deserve not to be yelled at and spoken to like a child,' and he said 'I deserve better and you should just be quiet more often,'" she recalled.

Now, the frustrated woman is confused about why her husband is treating her so harshly and doesn't know what to do.

"He doesn’t care if he makes me cry or hurts my feelings. I’ve done nothing but try to please this man to no end, and he treats me this way. He’s so short tempered with me," she concluded.

READ MORE: Man Scolds Wife for Not Knocking on Bedroom Door Before Entering, but There’s a Twist

In the comments, Reddit users urged the woman to rethink her relationship.

"This makes absolutely no sense, and seemed to come out of nowhere. It's HIM who might be the psychopath," one person wrote.

"Could he... have something... mental going on? His behavior sounds that unpredictable. You might want to consult someone on a professional basis for recommendations about next steps here," another user chimed in.

"You are NOT the problem, the problem is you are living with an abuser. If he refuses to get help then you need to leave. He is abusing you," someone else commented.