Idris Elba revealed his doctor said he’ll be "immune" from the coronavirus for a certain period of time.

The Cats star, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15, shared another health update following 13 days of self-isolation with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, also tested positive days after her husband's diagnosis.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still in quarantine," Elba posted on Twitter alongside a selfie. "Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this."

“At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe," he added.

It's unclear where the couple is currently quarantining themselves, but they're most likely in North America, presumably Vancouver, Canada where the British actor's wife is originally from.

"Apparently. Covid 19 might mutate as our bodies build up defences against it," the 47-year-old wrote after a fan asked why he'll only be immune for a short while.

Then, when another Twitter user asked Elba if he'd had any symptoms, he replied, "No not really. .. the day I got tested I had body aches and a headache."