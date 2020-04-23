Did You Know Lorde’s Sister Is a Singer, Too? Listen to Indy Yelich’s Gorgeous New Music

Looks like musical talent runs in the family! Lorde's younger sister, 21-year-old India "Indy" Yelich O'Connor, shared snippets of new music on her Instagram Story over the weekend, and they sound so good.

Indy, who's currently quarantined in Bergen, Norway, shared a few brief clips of music she's been working on. Admittedly, the song — a blend of moody, emotional indie pop that appears to chronicle a painful young breakup — reminds us so much of her big sister's similarly emotive pop, but with a breezier, diaristic vibe.

Listen to the heart-wrenching breakup track, below, in a clip taken off her Instagram Story:

According to fan accounts on Twitter, Indy's been sharing clips of music over the past year or so, indicating that she's been busy working in the studio with plans to release her own music. She even shared a gorgeous piano ballad cover of Julia Michaels' single, "Issues":

While we can't wait for Indy to launch her own mega-pop star career, music isn't Indy's first's artistic endeavor: In 2018, she released a book of poetry, called Sticky Notes.

The same year, she shared her musical aspiration with the New York Post, telling the publication, "Poetry’s not that different from lyrics."

Last spring, she posted a stunning handwritten love poem. Read it below: