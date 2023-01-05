What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas

A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter.

Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3).

"What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney Spears," the user wrote.

Drumming up over 16,000 quote tweets as of publishing, thousands of fans have weighed in since the tweet first went viral, sharing their opinions about the most perfect pop songs ever created — from cult pop favorites to chart-topping smash hits.

One user pointed to "Say So" by Doja Cat, writing, "this was/is POP perfection."

Another person tweeted that "Dark Horse" by Katy Perry could "pull me out of a coma" and, therefore, is a perfect pop song.

Of course Carly Rae Jepsen's "Run Away With Me," off the pop star's Emotion album, made the cut. One user declared the song pop perfection: "God was in the studio with her that day."

Lorde's "Green Light" off her massively acclaimed Melodrama album was mentioned, too. "At the end we always go back to her," one fan argued.

Check out more of the "perfect" pop songs according to fans, below: