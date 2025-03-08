It’s Not Birds Living in Those Big Bundle of Leaves You See in Trees

They start to appear in fall and are in full view all winter through much of spring.

They're at least 20 feet up and one or two feet wide. Sometimes, several bundles are scattered in the same tree.

Since most birds fly south for the winter, chances are you're seeing what's called a drey.

Dreys are up in the trees all year long; however, they're hidden by leaves in the warmer months when everything is alive and in full bloom.

According to the Massachusetts Audubon Society , those dreys are where squirrels live during the warmer months. While they're usually abandoned in the colder months, some could use them if they can't find a nice, warm tree cavity.

The dreys are so well made that they usually stay put, and squirrels simply strengthen them after exposure to winter weather to make them sturdy and safe again for the warmer months.

Yup, squirrels build nests just like birds, but on a much larger scale.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

You just don't notice them in the summer. You and your dog just know squirrels run up trees and disappear. Now you know where they're going.

According to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, when you see a large collection of acorns all in one place around a tree, chances are, there's a squirrel drey above you. And who knows, that drey may have started as a bird's nest, too. It just needed to be bigger to hold a squirrel family, so they added twigs and leaves.

The Funniest Horror Sequel Titles Instead of just slapping a "2" on the end, these horror sequels tried something different. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky