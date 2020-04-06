‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Thinks She Had the Coronavirus

J.K. Rowling revealed she thinks she had the coronavirus despite not getting tested.

The famed Harry Potter author made the revelation via Twitter Monday (April 6), tweeting that she experienced symptoms of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. She shared the message with a link to a YouTube video of breathing techniques that helped her as she hopes that it will help others as well.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," Rowling wrote. "For [the] last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

The 54-year-old also announced she "completely recovered" and thanked her fans for their support.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!" she tweeted. "I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x”

Earlier this month, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in all the Harry Potter movies, addressed rumors he had the coronavirus after a BBC report claimed he tested positive.

"I think it’s just because I look ill all the time so you can believably say it about me 'cause I’m very pale. That’s the internet. Flattered they chose me,” the actor joked after confirming he did not contract the virus.