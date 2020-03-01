Daniel Radcliffe Reveals if He Will Ever Portray Harry Potter Again

Daniel Radcliffe revealed if he would ever consider taking the role of Harry Potter once again.

In an interview posted on February 28, Variety asked the actor if he would reprise his role of Harry Potter in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

"I don’t think so," he replied. But there may be an ounce of hope for wizarding fans. He added, "I don’t like [to] say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way."

"I like what my life is now," he explained. "I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance."

The actor is currently starring in the independent film, Escape From Pretoria. The movie is a true-life prison drama where Radcliffe portrays the character of Tim Jenkin, who is a political activist that is sentenced to twelve years in prison. Jenkin then plots an escape out of Pretoria Central Prison.