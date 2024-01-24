Jack Antonoff Shades ‘Cry Baby B—h’ Kanye West’s Album Release Date

Jack Antonoff, frontman of Bleachers and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator, directly threw shade at Kanye West on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

"Kanye on Bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b---h," he tweeted.

Antonoff's trolling tweet was in reference to Vultures, West's upcoming three-part album with Ty Dolla $ign.

One of the album parts comes out on March 8 — the same day as Bleacher's self-titled fourth album.

Notably, Antonoff is one of Swift's closest besties, as well as her longest creative collaborator. The artist has worked with Swift as both a co-writer and a producer on all her albums since 2014's 1989.

Antonoff is no stranger to calling out the notorious Swift adversary that is West.

In October 2022, Antonoff, who is Jewish, tweeted, "Kanye a little b---h," after West came under fire for his antisemitic comments. Antonoff continued to troll West, tweeting, "Kanye a little bitty little b---h," and "Kanye is a teeny weenie little baby b---h muffin."

Infamously, West ignited an almost decades-long feud with Swift back in 2009 when he rudely interrupted her MTV VMAs acceptance speech.

In 2016, the drama was spurred on by West when he released his controversial song "Famous," on which he rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous."

At the time, West claimed that Swift OKed the line, which his ex-wife Kim Kardashian seemingly corroborated by posting a clip of a phone call between the stars, but Swift vehemently denied it.

In her 2023 TIME cover story, Swift said the phone call was "illegally recorded" and "edited."

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," Swift said.

"I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time," she added.