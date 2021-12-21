Could Jamie Foxx’s ‘Spider-Man’ Character Get a Solo Spin-Off?

Jamie Foxx electrified movie-goers who lined up in hordes to watch Spider-Man save the day in Spider-Man: No Way Home over the weekend. The actor, who reprised his role as the villainous Electro, has done such a good job in the project that Sony is reportedly considering giving him a solo spin-off in the style of the Tom Hardy-fronted Venom franchise

A blue-skinned version of Electro was introduced to the cinematic universe alongside Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx brought him back to life in the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to some creative world-bending made possibly by the multiverse.

Electro got a makeover to appear in the MCU. Costume designer Sanja Milković Hays told Variety that it was a process to find a new look for the villain.

“We were playing with ideas with a few artists, and then there was finally a concept,” she said. “We developed that many times over until we finally put in on Jamie and realized that it looked cool because, well, Jamie can pull off cool very easily.”

Clearly, he and the rest of the cast have been a hit.

CNBC reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered box office records and beat out Avengers: Infinity War to claim the second-highest domestic opening weekend of all time.

Fans are clamoring to get to theaters to watch the web-slinging hero (played by Tom Holland this time around) face off against classic villains, and it's paying off in spades.

According to Murphy's Multiverse, Sony was so impressed by the numbers that they are toying with making Foxx's Electro the star of a solo movie. The site stressed that nothing was in production yet, which means plans could fall by the wayside. However, it sounds like the interest is there.

Aside from Venom, Sony has a film about Spider-Man villain Morbius in the works. This one stars Jared Leto as the ultimate baddie.

Check out a trailer for the project below:

Will Electro get his own movie? Only time will tell, but we'd love to see more of Foxx in character as the iconic villain.