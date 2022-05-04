Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

UPDATE (May 4, 2022):

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, who run the Hollywood Bowl, has released a statement to XXL in regard to the assault of Dave Chappelle while he was performing there for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

"The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil's top priority," the statement reads. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022, remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time."

ORIGINAL STORY (May 4, 2022):

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night.

On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.

According to one report from a person on Twitter named E5quire, "Dave Chappelle was just finishing his show. He was doing his final commentary as he usually does asking for the OG comedians to come back on stage so he can have the crowd give them a round of applause… Suddenly a random person sitting in the front row jumped on stage and ran straight at him. He tackled Dave and they both went to the floor and began wrestling when everyone ran onstage to help, including Dave’s security…"

"The man was then grabbed by a number of people and taken back stage and probably didn’t make it out alive for all we know. Dave then came out from the back and this is where the video starts…," E5quire added.

TMZ reported the man who attacked Dave was brandishing a replica firearm when he rushed the stage. A crew of people, which reportedly included Busta Rhymes, Jamie Foxx and Dave Chappelle's security, grabbed the man and roughed him up. Dave walked away unscathed, but the attacker was captured on video leaving the venue on a stretcher. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was reportedly charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Following the scuffle, Dave finalized the show by joking about the incident. "Oh, now everyone comes out for the curtain call," he told the crowd. "Shout out to Jamie Foxx by the way... Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat... Nigga, I thought that was part of the show. I don't know what the... I grabbed the back of that nigga's head. His hair was spongy, absorbent."

After inviting Jamie onstage, the two comedians recounted the beatdown.

"I been doing this 35 years, I just stomped a nigga backstage," Dave remarked.

"I'm back there squeezing the nigga, too," Jamie added.

"I seen Busta Rhymes, he was like, 'That's how you do it, god.'"

Chris Rock, who was also in attendance, was brought onstage during the aftermath. He used the opportunity to make a joke about being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

"Was that Will Smith?" he asked Dave.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, Busta Rhymes' team and the Hollywood Bowl for comment.

Check out video of Dave Chappelle being attacked at the Hollywood Bowl below.