Yes, There Really Is a ‘Busta Rhymes’ Island Complete With a Beaver and Rope Swing

How hilariously awesome is this? I'm in! I'm sure you need no introduction to who Busta Rhymes is.

However, in case you're just thinking it's a kitschy name, let me introduce you to Busta, an actor, and rapper with two songs that made him a household name. He's also appeared in tons of popular movies and television shows.

"I Know What You Want" with Mariah Carey may help if you're not sure, as well as "Don't Cha" with the Pussy Cat Dolls I've attached both via YouTube at the end of this article.

Anyway, here's the fun background behind Busta Rhymes Island in Central Massachusetts about 40 minutes from Boston. It's a 40-foot by 40-foot island in the middle of a pond.

According to WBZ NewsRadio, the island has a few trees, a rope swing, several broken chairs, and a beaver.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now, while this isn't the official name of the island (actually, the island doesn't have a name at all), it was geotagged enough times that it now comes up on Google Maps. How fun is that!

According to Alta Obscura, a local rapper who cares for the upkeep of the island started calling it Busta Rhymes Island after one of his favorite rappers. He literally tried to have it officially named Busta Rhymes Island. However, Kevin O'Brien's attempt with the United States Board on Geographic Names was turned down, because according to Alta Obscura, the rules require the person (in this case, Busta) to be dead for at least five years.

Busta is very much alive, so for now, even though unofficial, it's lovingly known as Busta Rhymes Island.

Classic Rock Dog Outfits