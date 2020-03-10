Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Welcome a Baby Boy

Jenna Dewan has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

The Flirty Dancing star welcomed a son with fiancé Steve Kazee on Friday (March 6). The couple announced his birth on Tuesday (March 10).

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," the 39-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her new son. "Welcome to the world, you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20"

The actress also shared two photos of their new bundle of joy on her Instagram stories. The first photo shows the new mother breastfeeding Callum and the second photo shows his foot with an ankle bracelet on his leg.

Dewan and Kazee began dating in October 2018. The pair announced their engagement on February 18 after they announced that they were expecting on September 24.

Dewan shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

See the baby announcement, below.