Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Announce Engagement Ahead of Their Baby’s Birth

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged after a year and a half of dating.

The happy couple announced the exciting news on Tuesday evening (February 18), both taking to Instagram to post a loved-up photo that shows off her jaw-dropping new diamond engagement ring.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you," the pregnant actress captioned her post. "you have my heart."

The Broadway actor shared the same image alongside a heartfelt message of his own — a quote from the Water Liars song "Let it Breathe." Kazee wrote, "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

The two first began dating in October 2018 before going Instagram official in June 2019. Then, a few months later, Dewan and Kazee announced they were expecting their first child together. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they told People in a statement at the time.

This will be Kazee's first marriage and Dewan's second as she was previously married to Channing Tatum for eight years before they split in April 2018. She and the Magic Mike star also share a 6-year-old daughter named Everly. They finalized their divorce in November 2019 and Tatum has since moved on with singer Jessie J.