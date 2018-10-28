Jenna Dewan Steps Out With New Boyfriend
Channing Tatum isn't the only one who has moved on. Days after filing for divorce, Jenna Dewan was spotted at a Casamigos Halloween party with her new boyfriend on Friday (Oct. 26).
The identity of her beau hasn't been shared yet, but at least this one doesn't seem to be a celebrity. An onlooker told Us Weekly that Dewan's new man is "super handsome," adding that she was spotted introducing him to her friends.
This news comes amidst Tatum being rumored to be dating Jessie J, who he has reportedly been dating for a couple of months. A source told Us Weekly that Dewan is perfectly fine with their relationship.
In April, Dewan and Tatum announced their amicable separation, with both parties expressing their importance of creating a healthy family dynamic for their 5-year-old daughter, Everly. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the former couple shared in their joint statement.
She has since been open about the big change in her life, sharing in the September issue of Women's Health that she has experienced "a wave of growth" since making the mutual decision to separate from Tatum. "It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman," said Dewan. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks."