Jenna Dewan Steps Out With New Boyfriend

Channing Tatum isn't the only one who has moved on. Days after filing for divorce, Jenna Dewan was spotted at a Casamigos Halloween party with her new boyfriend on Friday (Oct. 26).

The identity of her beau hasn't been shared yet, but at least this one doesn't seem to be a celebrity. An onlooker told Us Weekly that Dewan's new man is "super handsome," adding that she was spotted introducing him to her friends.

This news comes amidst Tatum being rumored to be dating Jessie J, who he has reportedly been dating for a couple of months. A source told Us Weekly that Dewan is perfectly fine with their relationship.

In April, Dewan and Tatum announced their amicable separation, with both parties expressing their importance of creating a healthy family dynamic for their 5-year-old daughter, Everly. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the former couple shared in their joint statement.