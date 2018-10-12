Jenna Dewan Reacts to Channing Tatum + Jessie J Dating Rumors

How does Jenna Dewan feel about rumors that her ex, Channing Tatum, is dating Jessie J? According to one source, she's got no problem with it all.

In a new Us Weekly story, a source says that Dewan isn't at all bothered by her former beau entering a new relationship, as she and Tatum were certain that their breakup was final.

Us Weekly reported on October 10 that Jessie and Tatum have been seeing each other for a few months, and are "having fun together."

“[Tatum and Dewan] split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the source said. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

In April, the former Family Tatum, who share a 5-year-old daughter Everly, announced they were getting separated after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” their joint statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”