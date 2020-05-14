Channing Tatum Tests for COVID-19 Following Birthday Celebration With Friends

Channing Tatum has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, the Magic Magic star got tested for the coronavirus following his 40th birthday celebrations with friends to make sure he didn't spread the virus to his daughter Everly, who has been going back and forth between her mother and father's homes during California's stay-at-home order.

Apparently, Tatum's ex-wife Jenna Dewan requested he gets tested because she feared he might have been exposed to the virus after he enjoyed a dirt biking session with few of his buddies at his personal ranch last month.

Sources told TMZ the five friends Tatum met on his birthday had been under self-quarantine ever since the pandemic broke out, however, it was better to be safe than sorry — especially since Dewan welcomed a new baby, a son named Callum, two months ago with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Insiders also explained that the actor "understood the concern and decided to get tested on his own." While he waited for the results, Everly stayed with her mom for a few extra days until Tatum's test came back positive.

The former couple, who split in April 2018 after nearly 10 years of marriage, is now reportedly back to their co-parenting agreement.