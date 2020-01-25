Channing Tatum Defends Girlfriend Jessie J Against Internet Troll

Channing Tatum responded to an internet troll where he defended his girlfriend, Jessie J.

The 39-year-old posted a sweet photo of him and his girlfriend wearing unicorn hats while she kissed him on the cheek. Tatum responded to an Instagram user who wrote, “Jenna Looks better with you,” in reference to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

In the since-deleted comment, the actor defended his woman. "Hey Alex I don’t usually address s--t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them," he wrote. "Why don’t you seriously think about what your [sic] doing."

"It's hurtful and i ain't about it," he continued. "If you can't not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is ... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

Before concluding his response, he shared that the singer is the most beautiful person he's seen. "And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess," he confessed. "And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

After posting the comment, hours later he turned off all the comments on the post and the couple made their red carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year event ahead of the 2020 Grammys.

