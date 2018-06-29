How do you follow up a triple-platinum debut album and a brand new distinction as the record-holder for most No. 1 singles by a British female act...EVER?! Jess Glynne is aiming to find out.

Three years after the release of her acclaimed I Cry When I Laugh, Glynne has officially announced her sophomore album, and said Always in Between is the result of being torn down but built back up again.

“The last four years have been life changing, most of it a dream that I couldn’t have even dreamt,” Glynne told NME. “I’ll be honest and say that it’s broken me but it’s also made me. It’s okay to not always have an answer it’s okay to live in the middle and not have to be one thing or another. It’s okay to cry and feel low and it’s okay to feel happy and feel strong and empowered. Be honest, be you and always remember you’re not alone."

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing the new chapter… ‘Always In Between’ my new album will be with you in just a few months!" she added in a tweet. "Excited and nervous are both understatements of how I feel! I love you all! LET’S DO THIS!”

Check out dates for Glynne's forthcoming United Kingdom tour below — tickets will be available here on July 6.

Saturday July 14 – SAFFRON WALDEN Audley End House

Saturday August 4 – BEDFORD Bedford Park

Thursday November 15 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Saturday November 17 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sunday November 18 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Tuesday November 20 – LONDON O2

Wednesday November 21 – BRIGHTON Centre

Saturday November 24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Sunday November 25 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Tuesday November 27 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday November 29 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Friday November 30 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena